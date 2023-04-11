A suspected burglar was arrested shortly after a break-in was reported

Officers were called to a former social club in High Pavement, Sutton-in-Ashfield, shortly before 3.30am this morning (Tuesday) after torchlight was spotted inside.

A 32-year-old was woman was detained at the scene and arrested on suspicion of burglary. She remains in police custody.

Sergeant James Rimmington, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good bit of work not only by officers involved, but also by the member of the public who reported their suspicions to the police.

“Their quick thinking in this instance helped to disrupt a crime in progress and also led us directly to a suspect.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101quoting incident 59 of 11 April 2023.