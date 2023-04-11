Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A suspected burglar was arrested shortly after a break-in was reported

A suspected burglar was arrested shortly after a break-in was reported

by uknip247

Officers were called to a former social club in High Pavement, Sutton-in-Ashfield, shortly before 3.30am this morning (Tuesday) after torchlight was spotted inside.

A 32-year-old was woman was detained at the scene and arrested on suspicion of burglary. She remains in police custody.

Sergeant James Rimmington, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good bit of work not only by officers involved, but also by the member of the public who reported their suspicions to the police.

“Their quick thinking in this instance helped to disrupt a crime in progress and also led us directly to a suspect.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101quoting incident 59 of 11 April 2023.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A Faversham property connected to incidents of disorderly behaviour and drug misuse has been issued with a closure order

Potholes have been called a “plague” and a “scourge,” affecting millions of miles of road in the United Kingdom.

A suspected robber has appeared in court after two elderly people were targeted at a Maidstone property

Unsettled week ahead

Police have issued a warning after two women were targeted by pickpockets

A woman has died following a road traffic collision on the M40 this morning

Six fire engines called to Bermondsey workshop blaze

A 27-year-old man from Whitstable has been arrested for murder after a man in his 50 was found in Canterbury

A motorist has been charged with causing the death of a pedestrian who had been walking his dog in Tonbridge

Officers investigating a string of thefts and burglaries across Greenwich and Bexley have made a number of charges

If you own an iPhone, you should install the most recent software update as soon as possible because your device may be vulnerable to...

Can you help find missing Andrew

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More