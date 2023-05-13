A suspected county-line drug dealer from Orpington, who is believed to have targeted the Sevenoaks area, has appeared in court after being charged with drug supply offences

The arrest came after officers from Kent Police executed a search warrant at a property in Orpington on Wednesday (May 10). The operation was carried out by the county line and gangs team of Kent Police.

During the search, law enforcement officials allegedly discovered a significant quantity of crack cocaine, along with digital scales and over £1,300 in cash. A mobile phone was also seized as evidence.

Following the arrest, Devaughn Heath, a 23-year-old resident of Horsell Road in Orpington, was charged with multiple offences, including being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply, and possessing criminal property.

Heath was remanded to Medway Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (May 11) and is set to appear at a hearing in Maidstone Crown Court at a later date, which is yet to be confirmed.

Kent Police released a statement regarding the case, stating, “A suspected county line dealer targeting Sevenoaks has appeared in court charged with drug supply offences. On Wednesday 10 May 2023, officers executed a search warrant at an address in Orpington, Greater London. Inside the property, investigators from Kent Police’s county line and gangs team seized a quantity of crack cocaine, some digital scales, and more than £1,300 in cash.”

The arrest and subsequent court appearance serve as another step in the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat drug-related offences and disrupt county-line drug networks operating in the region.