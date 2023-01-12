A suspected drug dealer armed with four mobile phones and £1,000 in cash has been taken off the streets following a routine stop by officers

On Wednesday, January 11, the dedicated knife crime team based at St Ann’s Police Station in Nottingham was on patrol when they noticed some suspicious activity.

The team observed a potential drug deal taking place and the suspect getting into a taxi on Waverley Street around 8.20pm.

The taxi was pulled over, and the passenger was searched. He was discovered to be in possession of approximately 30 drug-filled bags.

Some of the bags are thought to contain cocaine, ketamine, and ecstasy. In the lab, all drugs are being tested.

He also had a bundle of cash tied together with an elastic band. Officers estimated the total to be around £1,000.

Four mobile phones were also recovered by officers.

A 31-year-old man from West Bridgford has been arrested and is being held in police custody for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

“This was a brilliant result by officers carrying out a routine patrol around Radford and the Arboretum,” said Chief Inspector Chris Pearson, who is in charge of City Neighbourhood Policing.

“We will not stand for people littering our streets with drugs and making lots of money from illegal activity in the process.

“Our knife crime team do not only look for those carrying knives on our streets but also those who peddle drugs as the link between the two is very much combined.

“We will now be carrying out a full investigation into this potential criminal enterprise and investigating the phones we have recovered.

“Our officers also work in both marked and unmarked vehicles, so just because the public doesn’t see us doesn’t mean we’re not there.”

“I would just like to commend these officers for their quick-thinking response,” said Neighbourhood Inspector Ben Lawrence, who covers the Radford and Arboretum areas.

“They saw a potential drug deal taking place and acted fast to catch the person they thought was responsible.

“We have taken a significant amount of drugs from the hands of a potential drug dealer, demonstrating our commitment to putting an end to this activity on Nottingham’s streets.”