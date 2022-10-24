He was detained by the #Maidstone Task Force during checks in support of National Speed Awareness Day, on Wednesday 19 October.
A total of five drivers were stopped due to their speed in #Goudhurst Road and all received fixed penalty notices for exceeding the 30mph limit.
One of the motorists, a 40-year-old man from #Staplehurst, was also searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Our officers seized a quantity of cocaine deals, cannabis plus £1440 in cash, and the suspect was arrested. He was later released pending further investigation.
Inspector Steve Kent, of Maidstone’s Community Safety Unit, said: ‘We completed these checks following complaints from residents that speeding vehicles were endangering residents and other road users.
‘The intention is to remind drivers they have a responsibility to drive within the statutory speed limit and in a roadworthy vehicle. However, drug dealers and others intent on travelling to commit crime can expect to receive some additional scrutiny if they are stopped during the checks.’
