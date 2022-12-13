Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Tuesday, December 13, 2022

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested after Sevenoaks officers stopped him for speeding in icy conditions

by @uknip247

 

At around 2.50am on Tuesday 13 December 2022, a patrol in Westerham Road spotted a Skoda Yeti exceeding the 30mph speed limit.

The constables stopped the vehicle in Bradbourne Vale Road to advise the motorist about the manner of his driving.

The 21-year-old from Norwood, London was asked why he was in the area at that time and, following a short conversation, was detained for a drug search.

The officers then seized around 20 wraps of suspected cocaine and a quantity of cash from the vehicle.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and was taken into custody.

