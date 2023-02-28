A suspected drug dealer has spent the night behind bars after patrolling officers spotted a car driving erratically.

Officers’ interests peaked after they spotted the car in Bulwell High Road, Bulwell, just before 8.45pm on Sunday (26 February).

They were quick to follow and pull over the driver.

After hearing multiple phones continuously ringing from the vehicle, and acting on intelligence, a search was conducted leading officers straight to a large quantity of cash hidden inside a bag and a baseball bat.

Following a search in custody, a bag of suspected Class A drugs was found and an officer was bitten as he attempted to carry out a search.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs, assault of an emergency worker, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

PC Alyse Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Acting on intelligence and realising not everything was as it seemed with multiple phones ringing at once, it was thanks to our officers acting on their suspicions that an arrest was made.

“Thankfully the custody officer did not receive any serious injuries, but this sort of behaviour will never be tolerated by us as a force.

“We regularly stop vehicles that peak our suspicions and, on this occasion, it didn’t take long for us to find exactly what we were looking for.”