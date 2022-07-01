Following proactive work by officers near Canterbury, a suspected fuel thief was apprehended.

Officers were on patrol in the Barham area early Friday morning, July 1, 2022, when they noticed a suspicious vehicle. The car was pursued before coming to a halt in nearby Bridge.

A 30-year-old man from the Canterbury area was arrested and a number of plastic containers were seized.

Officers are looking into whether the incident is related to a report that fuel was stolen from a lorry near Harbledown on Thursday, June 30.