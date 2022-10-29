A suspected Herne Bay drug dealer has been arrested after officers found drugs hidden underneath a car’s gear stick

On Wednesday 26 October 2022, a car which had previously been reported as
suspicious in Herne Bay, was stopped by officers in Pinewood Place,
Wilmington Dartford.
Working with a police dog, officers found a concealed bag in the car,
containing cash, between 60 and 80 wraps of suspected class A drugs, three
mobile phones and a locking knife.
A 22-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possessing class
A drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a
controlled drug, and possession of a bladed article. He has been released
under investigation while enquiries by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs
Team continue.