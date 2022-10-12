We believe this is one of the largest seizures of 3D printed firearm components ever in the UK.

The components were found during a raid at a home in North West London on Friday, 7October.

The raid was part of an operation involving officers from the Met’s ‘Operation Viper’ team, who lead on developing firearms intelligence.

Commander Paul Brogden said: “This operation demonstrates how we continue to relentlessly target those who attempt to put lethal firearms on the streets of London.

“We found a large number of components that could be used to create weapons and believe 3D printed firearms were being manufactured to sell.

This highlights how the emerging threat of 3D firearms continues to evolve”.

Two men, one aged in his 20s, the second aged in his 40s, have been arrested on suspicion of firearm offences. They were interviewed at a North London police station.

They have been released on bail until a date in November.