Officers went to an address in Rainham around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, and executed a search warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

They seized five mobile phones and approximately £15,000 in cash inside the premises. A man who was present on the property was arrested and detained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simeon Koroma, of Cherry Orchard Drive, Rainham, was later charged with being involved in the supply of heroin between April 25 and August 22, 2022, as well as being involved in the supply of cocaine between the same dates.

Mr Koroma, 24, appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 24, and was remanded to appear in Maidstone Crown Court on September 21.