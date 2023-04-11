Tuesday, April 11, 2023
A suspected robber has appeared in court after two elderly people were targeted at a Maidstone property

by uknip247

During the evening of Saturday 8 April 2023, the pensioners were at a house near West Park Road, when a man they did not know entered through the front door.

The male victim, who is in his 80s, was violently assaulted. A woman in her 90s was also threatened before a purse was stolen and the suspect left the scene.

Officers swiftly attended and the victim was treated for facial injuries.

On the morning of Sunday 9 April, a man was arrested and taken into custody. Brett Morris, of no fixed address, was later charged robbery and attempted robbery.

The 48-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 10 April where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

