After a van was stopped by Kent Police officers in Thanet, a suspected rogue trader was arrested.

The vehicle was linked to an April 2022 incident in Westgate in which a resident paid a cold-caller £45 to repair a roof tile. She then handed over another £1,650 after being told that more work was needed, which is now suspected to be unnecessary.

Officers from the force’s Proactive Targeting Team were tasked with tracking down a vehicle associated with the crime, which they found in Tothill Street, Minster, at around 12.40pm on Monday 13 June.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Lancing, West Sussex, was detained and charged with fraud. While in custody, he was arrested again for a similar offence in Sandwich.

He has since been released on bail with conditions pending further investigation by Economic Crime Unit detectives.

‘While the majority of people who call at our front doors are decent and law-abiding, there are unfortunately some who will try to rip you off or trick you into paying for work that is of poor quality or entirely unnecessary,’ said Detective Chief Inspector Rob Harper.

‘Always be cautious if someone unexpectedly knocks on your door and offers to repair your home, and only agree to any work if you are confident it is needed and that you can trust the person doing it.’ It is also a good idea to obtain several written quotes first.

‘If you believe you, a family member, or a neighbour has been targeted by a rogue trader, please report it to us as soon as possible so that we can take action to protect other people from financial harm.’