A suspected shoplifter is to appear in court, following good work from an off-duty police officer in Folkestone.

The officer was shopping in the Park Farm Road area of the town on Wednesday 1 March 2023, when she noticed staff from a nearby store picking up items and they informed her the items were suspected to have been recently stolen.

Following her work with staff a man was arrested on suspicion of theft.

Sasha Dixey, 45, of Mayfield Close, Bognor Regis (Sussex) was charged with:

  • Shoplifting items to the value of over £1,440 from a store in Park Farm Road, Folkestone, on Wednesday 1 March.
  • Stealing £200 worth of Lego from a business in Halstead, Sevenoaks, on Monday 13 February.
  • Stealing four air fryers and other items worth £645 from a store in Tonbridge on Saturday 21 January.
  • He was also charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath to police in Canterbury and driving without insurance in Folkestone on Wednesday 1 March.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 2 March and has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 6 April 202

