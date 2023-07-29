A suspected thief has been charged in connection with multiple shoplifting reports in Ashford

The charges follow an investigation by the district’s Victim Based Crime Team into thefts of laundry goods and other items from Morrisons, worth a total of £250, and goods from Boots worth a total of £140. The thefts are reported to have taken place in the town between Monday 17 and Wednesday 26 July 2023.

Reece Pick, 26, of no fixed address, was charged on Thursday 27 July 2023 with six counts of shoplifting.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 28 July.

Ashford Sergeant Michael Gallon said: ‘Our local officers are in regular contact with shop owners and staff, and recognise the detrimental impact shoplifting can have on businesses. As well as advising businesses on how to stay safe, we also work to identify those who are suspected to be responsible for thefts with a view to bring them before the courts.’