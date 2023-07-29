Saturday, July 29, 2023
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Home BREAKING A suspected thief has been charged in connection with multiple shoplifting reports in Ashford

A suspected thief has been charged in connection with multiple shoplifting reports in Ashford

by uknip247
A suspect has been charged in connection with a fire in Margate

The charges follow an investigation by the district’s Victim Based Crime Team into thefts of laundry goods and other items from Morrisons, worth a total of £250, and goods from Boots worth a total of £140. The thefts are reported to have taken place in the town between Monday 17 and Wednesday 26 July 2023.

Reece Pick, 26, of no fixed address, was charged on Thursday 27 July 2023 with six counts of shoplifting.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 28 July.

Ashford Sergeant Michael Gallon said: ‘Our local officers are in regular contact with shop owners and staff, and recognise the detrimental impact shoplifting can have on businesses. As well as advising businesses on how to stay safe, we also work to identify those who are suspected to be responsible for thefts with a view to bring them before the courts.’

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Train Service Disrupted: No Trains Running Between Sittingbourne and Faversham

Officers investigating the suspicious death of a man in Medway have arrested a second person

16-Year-Old Rushed to Hospital After Neck Slashing at North London Youth Centre

Birmingham fraudsters cashed in on pandemic by selling hundreds of illegal coronavirus testing kits and planned to sell millions more on dark web

Ex-metropolitan police sergeant jailed for two years for sexual assault on Brighton beach

An overwhelming majority of UK drivers think the roads they’ve driven on in other European countries put the UK’s potholed-plagued streets to shame, new RAC...

Helen Skelton Reportedly Back in the Dating Scene After Split from Ex-Husband Richie Myler

Black Cab Drivers Urged to Check Vehicles for Missing Urn Containing Child’s Remains

A Visiting Professor from Northumbria University’s Faculty of Engineering and Environment has been recognised as a pioneering female role model in the engineering industry

Massive Fire Engulfs Waste Disposal Warehouse in Croydon, Firefighters on Scene

CCTV Images Released After Cowardly Robbery of 13-Year-Old Boy in Birkenhead

Appeal for Information after Tragic Hit and Run Collision Claims the Life of a Seven-Year-Old Girl

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.