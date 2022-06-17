In mitigation, a Syrian migrant on trial in Belgium for raping his 8-year-old stepdaughter has claimed that it was the first time he had ever consumed alcohol and that he had been seduced by the girl who he claims is “older than that in her head.”

The accused, who arrived in Belgium from Syria in 2019, allegedly raped his stepdaughter at their family home in the municipality of Doische between January and March 2021, according to the Dinant criminal court.

When the 8-year-old stepdaughter, who wishes to remain anonymous, became pregnant, authorities became aware of the sexual offence. She was initially hesitant to reveal her abuser’s identity, instead telling authorities that the father was a 16-year-old friend. The pregnancy was dated by healthcare professionals at eight weeks before a voluntary therapeutic abortion was performed.

“We examined the embryo’s DNA. “They matched the DNA of the stepfather,” authorities told the court.

Following his arrest in September 2021, the accused attempted to justify his actions by claiming, “It was the first time I drank, and I didn’t know how to control myself.”

He later claimed that his 8-year-old stepdaughter had made sexual advances toward him and desired a sexual relationship with him.

“She’s eight, but she thinks she’s older,” the Syrian man told authorities. “She climbed onto my lap and kissed me.”

In mitigation, defence lawyers for the accused cited the fact that young girls in Syria can marry as young as 13 years old, a similar type of defence used in other similar cases, such as when an Afghan migrant raped a 9-year-old boy in Sweden.

“He wishes to conform to our laws and live in the Belgian manner,” the defence added.

The prosecution has asked for a minimum of ten years in prison.

On July 13, a decision in the case is expected.