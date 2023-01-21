A Tameside man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for raping a child



Girmay Andes, of Moorside Street in Droylsden, was sentenced to eight years in prison for raping a girl under the age of 16 at Manchester Crown Court on Friday and ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for life.

The court heard how Andes approached the vulnerable girl in Manchester’s Piccadilly area, where he proceeded to isolate her from her friend and persuade her to return to his home – where the offence occurred.

She was able to contact people she knew, who then notified the authorities. Andes then escorted the girl away from his property before the cops arrived. They eventually tracked her down a short distance away, where she told officers about her ordeal.

Soon after, Andes was apprehended.

“I would like to thank the victim for finding the strength to report this matter and attend the Court process, ensuring this sexual predator has been removed from the streets of Manchester and jailed,” said Detective Constable Mike Allen of GMP’s Tameside district Complex Safeguarding Team.

Sexual offences have long-term consequences for victims, and Greater Manchester Police are dedicated to preventing this harm. “You will be believed and supported throughout every stage of the process, to bring offenders to justice and prevent them from harming anyone else,” I would like to say to anyone who has been a victim of such crimes. We collaborate with a number of specialised partner agencies, so you will never be alone.” I also hope that this outcome serves as a warning to offenders that such behaviour will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester, and that authorities here are committed to ensuring that they are prosecuted to the full extent of the law – by sending convicted sex offenders to prison and monitoring them for life.”