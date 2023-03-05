A targeted police operation has led to the arrest of two shoplifting suspects

Attempts were made to arrest a man and a woman on Thursday morning (2 March) after they were linked to six separate shop thefts.

Hundreds of pounds worth of meat and laundry products had been taken from two stores in the Calverton area during a series of thefts last month.

All but one of the thefts took place from the Co-op store in Collyer Road, with the store targeted twice in a couple of hours on 19 February.

Another incident that same day also saw someone try to walk out of Sainsbury’s in Wilfrids Square with a bag full of items, before fleeing empty handed.

After identifying two suspects, officers from the Gedling Operation Reacher and Calverton beat teams carried out proactive arrest attempts at two nearby addresses.

As a direct result of the operation, a 35-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of shop theft.

Sergeant James Carrington, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shop thefts like this are a blight on the community, cause real misery to local residents and can have a hugely negative impact on people’s livelihoods.

“This is clearly not okay, so we were pleased to be able to support our colleagues in the Arnold neighbourhood policing team in carrying out this arrest attempt.

“A lot of good work has been done by Calverton beat manager PC Abigail Green and her team to identify the suspects in this case and to try and crackdown on this type of offending in general in the Calverton area.

“The community has a huge role to play in helping us tackle crime near where they live, so I’d ask anyone to report any information relating to offending to the police by calling 101, so that we can act on it.”