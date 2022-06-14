Carole Ann White, 39, received her sentence today in Airdrie Sheriff Court.

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, she was found guilty of sexual offences.

“Carole Ann White is now facing the consequences of her predatory behaviour,” said Detective Inspector David Lamont.

She was a teacher in a position of trust at the time she committed these crimes.”

Her victims demonstrated incredible bravery in holding her accountable for her heinous actions.

“I hope this sentence brings closure to her victims and sends a clear message that Police Scotland will thoroughly investigate all reports of sexual abuse.”

“We are committed to assisting victims of sexual crime in collaboration with partner organisations.”

Sexual abuse of any kind has no place, and anyone with concerns should always contact the police.”