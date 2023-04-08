A teachers’ union in England is to ballot members on strike action after 87% of its members rejected the government’s pay offer

The NASUWT, which represents 280,000 teachers in the UK, said the offer failed to address its concerns over pay and working conditions.

This rejection follows a similar decision by the National Education Union, which is also planning more strikes. The government’s pay offer, which included a 4.3% rise and a one-off £1,000 payment, was deemed insufficient by the unions who argued that schools needed a fully funded pay rise that wouldn’t require them to cut back on services elsewhere.

The government’s position is that schools could afford to pay for most of the increase from their budgets while extra funding would be made available to make up the rest. However, the unions argue that this approach would place schools under financial strain, forcing them to make cuts in other areas. The government has described the unions’ decision to strike as “extremely disappointing,” but union leaders have accused the government of not listening to their concerns.

The NASUWT’s general secretary, Dr. Patrick Roach, has urged Education Secretary Gillian Keegan to return to the negotiating table. He said the government’s pay offer ignored teachers’ concerns over pay and working conditions and must be revised. He called for a “fully-funded pay offer that will be acceptable to the profession.” The union has not revealed the turnout of the consultative ballot, but 77% of members said they were willing to vote for strike action.

The National Education Union, which is the UK’s largest education union, is planning strikes on 27 April and 2 May. Five teaching unions in Northern Ireland are also set to strike on 26 April. The joint action by the unions reflects the growing concern among teachers that their concerns over pay and working conditions are being ignored by the government.