Saturday, April 8, 2023
Saturday, April 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A teachers’ union in England is to ballot members on strike action after 87% of its members rejected the government’s pay offer

A teachers’ union in England is to ballot members on strike action after 87% of its members rejected the government’s pay offer

by uknip247

The NASUWT, which represents 280,000 teachers in the UK, said the offer failed to address its concerns over pay and working conditions.

This rejection follows a similar decision by the National Education Union, which is also planning more strikes. The government’s pay offer, which included a 4.3% rise and a one-off £1,000 payment, was deemed insufficient by the unions who argued that schools needed a fully funded pay rise that wouldn’t require them to cut back on services elsewhere.

The government’s position is that schools could afford to pay for most of the increase from their budgets while extra funding would be made available to make up the rest. However, the unions argue that this approach would place schools under financial strain, forcing them to make cuts in other areas. The government has described the unions’ decision to strike as “extremely disappointing,” but union leaders have accused the government of not listening to their concerns.

The NASUWT’s general secretary, Dr. Patrick Roach, has urged Education Secretary Gillian Keegan to return to the negotiating table. He said the government’s pay offer ignored teachers’ concerns over pay and working conditions and must be revised. He called for a “fully-funded pay offer that will be acceptable to the profession.” The union has not revealed the turnout of the consultative ballot, but 77% of members said they were willing to vote for strike action.

The National Education Union, which is the UK’s largest education union, is planning strikes on 27 April and 2 May. Five teaching unions in Northern Ireland are also set to strike on 26 April. The joint action by the unions reflects the growing concern among teachers that their concerns over pay and working conditions are being ignored by the government.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged with the murder of a Romanian woman named Geila Ibram, whose body was found in a home on Dock...

The upcoming coronation of King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, has sparked excitement among community representatives who have been invited to attend the...

An Italian tourist was killed and seven others were injured in a suspected car-ramming attack near a beach in Tel Aviv on Friday

The unfortunate discovery of a stranded sperm whale on the east coast of England has raised concerns about the safety of marine life in...

Suffolk Police are appealing for farmers to remain vigilant following a series of thefts of GPS equipment in Hoxne, Bedingfield and Friston

The case of retired police officer Julian John, who has been found guilty of faking alcohol breath tests on himself and then recording them...

Police in Bradford have released a CCTV image of a man they are keen to identify in relation to a serious sexual offence

A truck has crashed into pedestrians and motorcycle taxis near western Kenya’s border with Tanzania has left at least 10 people dead and 10...

An 18-year-old man has appeared before the court charged in connection with the discharge of a reported firearm in Doncaster

Devon & Cornwall Police is continuing to ask for the public’s help to find a registered sex offender who is wanted on recall to...

The news of the murder of 60-year-old foster carer Marcia Grant has sent shockwaves through the community in Sheffield

A man was shot by police in Joliet early Saturday morning while officers were responding to a possible domestic disturbance

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More