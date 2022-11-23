A team of 40 detectives alongside specialist officers are working around the clock to solve the triple murder of a Nottingham mum and her two children

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her two daughters, Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, and Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, were killed following a deliberate fire at their home in Fairisle Close in Clifton in the early hours of Sunday.

A joint fire and police investigation found the blaze was started deliberately and a triple murder inquiry has been launched, with detectives continuing to question a 31-year-old man from Clifton.

Police are carrying out an extensive investigation at the scene, including forensics, taking witness statements, and examining CCTV footage.

Neighbourhood Inspector Karl Thomas, who covers the Clifton area, said: “I want to assure the public that no stone is being left unturned as officers work long days and nights to bring the family the justice they deserve. This was an appalling crime that has rocked the community of Clifton.

“The outpouring of support such as flowers and balloons left at the scene, and fund-raisers already set up shows what a great community we have here in Clifton, and I want to thank them for their kindness.

“This is a fast-moving investigation, and our inquiries are progressing at speed. We are keeping an open mind but at this stage there is nothing to indicate this is a hate crime.

“At the moment we have until this evening to question the male we have in custody, and we will be making a further application to extend this period further.

“We’ve had a good response from the community, and I would like to thank residents for their patience, understanding and cooperation.

“We are still asking anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and we especially want to speak to anyone on the streets in the area between midnight and 4.30am on Sunday.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to submit it here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

If you would prefer to speak to us, please call 101 and ask for Nottinghamshire Police quoting incident 110 of 20 November 2022.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.