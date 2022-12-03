A team of more than 20 people have received Chief Constable’s Commendations for their role in the investigation into the death of a Carlisle man

The body of Lee McKnight was discovered submerged in the River Caldew in the early hours of Friday, 24 July 2020.
The resulting homicide investigation was one of the largest scale in recent history in the county, as police officers and staff worked to identify those responsible and uncover the evidence which could see them face justice.
As a result of this painstaking work and investigation, six offenders were identified and charged with murder.
Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Stalker said: “Mr McKnight was subjected to a brutal, premeditated attack before he was thrown into the river to drown.
“Gathering the evidence was complicated by a variety of factors. However, the thoroughness and professionalism of the resulting investigation would result in convictions for murder against all six defendants.
“The detail and thoroughness of the investigative work deserves to be recognised – and resulted in a number of officers receiving commendations by the judge in the case.
“The quality of the work carried out by all those involved is worthy of commendation and meant the family of Mr McKnight were able to see justice served.”