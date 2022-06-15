On Tuesday, 14 June, a 17-year-old boy was arrested at an address in Hertfordshire on suspicion of encouraging terrorism, a violation of Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He was arrested under PACE and taken to a police station in London. He has since been released on bail until mid-July. Inquiries are still ongoing.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command led the operation, with assistance from the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU) and Hertfordshire Constabulary.

The investigation focuses on alleged crimes associated with extreme right-wing terrorism.

As the investigation continues, officers will collaborate closely with partners from safeguarding agencies.

“Across the country, police are working hard to try and prevent young people from being radicalised, and acting quickly when offences are suspected,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Dominic Murphy of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“In our mission to combat terrorism, police rely on public information.” If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious and suspect that someone is engaging in terrorist activity, trust your instincts and call the police.”

To report something unusual or suspicious, or if you suspect someone is engaging in terrorist activity, trust your instincts and act by reporting it anonymously at gov.uk/ACT or by calling the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321. Dial 999 in an emergency.