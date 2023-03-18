Saturday, March 18, 2023
A Teen Has Been Stabbed In South London, Prompting An Air Ambulance To Rush To The Scene Following A ‘attempted Murder.’
A teen has been stabbed in South London, prompting an air ambulance to rush to the scene following an ‘attempted murder.’

by uknip247


After the stabbing attack just after 3pm on Saturday afternoon, a crime scene has been set up outside Nando’s on Croydon’s High Street. (March 16, 2023)
The victim was treated by flying doctors from the air ambulance before being airlifted from the scene.

Bystanders said they saw London’s air ambulance land on the grass at Park Hill Park, and the London Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and a fast response car. “We treated a patient at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre as a priority,” a service spokesperson said.

Met Police officers are now guarding a crime scene that has been set up. Armed officers swarmed the area shortly after the attack in an attempt to make arrests.

A spokesman for the Met Police said :

Officers are dealing with a stabbing in the Croydon High St area. A teenager was stabbed at around 15:20hrs and taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

An investigation is underway; cordons are in place and the public is asked to avoid the area.

No arrest yet. Anyone with info pls call 101 or Crimestoppers, ref 4422/18mar

Section 60 has been authorised. It runs until 6am tomorrow. It will cover the following wards Fairfield, Broadgreen, Addiscombe West, South Croydon, Parkhill and Whitfgift.

Please support officers as they work to keep people safe.

