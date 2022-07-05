It is believed that the motorcycle rider was going the wrong way down a one-way road when it collided with a vehicle travelling down Newcomen Road in Portsmouth earlier today.

The motorcycle rider was examined at the scene by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service before being handed over to police, where he was arrested.

It’s unclear whether the bike was stolen, but nearby residents said, “The bike has been riding around for a few days without helmets, which they believe may have been stolen.”

The motorcycle has since been recovered, and the road has been reopened to motorists.