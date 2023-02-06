A Teen Who Killed A Man After He Questioned Why He Was 'On His Strip' Has Been Sentenced To Prison - Uknip

Following a trial at the Old Bailey that concluded on Thursday, 17 November, Christian Kuta-Dankwa, 19, of Rayners Lane, Harrow, was found guilty of the murder of Mohamoud Mohamed Mahdi.

On Monday, February 6, Kuta-Dankwa was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 13 years in the same court.

An investigation was launched after Mohamoud, 28, was stabbed with a knife brought to the scene by Kuta-Dankwa.

“Kuta-Dankwa will now spend a significant amount of time in jail as a result of his actions that day,” said Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who led the investigation. He claimed he was acting in self-defense, but surveillance video clearly showed Mohamoud fleeing the scene before being pursued and fatally stabbed.

“This tragic incident emphasises the dangers of carrying a knife. We know that those who carry these weapons are more likely to be victims of such violent attacks, which is why combating violent crime remains the Met’s top priority.”

Kuta-Dankwa and his friends arrived in Watling Avenue, Edgware, around 4 p.m. on Friday, 18 February.

Mohamoud appeared on the opposite side of the road shortly after, before crossing and speaking briefly with the defendant, according to CCTV.

He then ran down nearby streets before returning with a knife, which he would later use to murder him.

Mohamoud was disarmed after an altercation with the defendant, and the knife fell into the road, causing him to flee.

Kuta-Dankwa grabbed the weapon and pursued Mohamoud, tackling him to the ground and stabbing him three times in the back before fleeing.

Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, including an off-duty police officer and a doctor, Mohamoud died at the scene.

In court, Kuta-Dankwa admitted that his friend had been dealing cannabis just before Mohamoud approached them, which was most likely the source of the dispute.

The knife used in the murder was later discovered on the bed of a stream inside Watling Park, while the sheath was discovered at the scene.

The next day, Kuta-Dankwa turned himself in to police, admitting stabbing Mohamoud but claiming he was acting in self-defense.