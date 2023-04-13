A teenage boy has been charged with drug offences after officers spotted a suspected stolen car in Dartford

Police were on a routine patrol on Tuesday 11 April 2023, when a car came to their attention at around 2.15pm on Thames Road, Dartford.

The constables suspected it was displaying false number plates and requested the driver to stop. The vehicle did not stop and was pursued into Rudland Road, Bexleyheath, where it came to a halt and the occupant left on foot.

A search was completed, and a teenage boy was located in a rear garden, where he was arrested. Inside the vehicle officers recovered two knives along with a bag containing a quantity of cannabis.

They also seized two mobile phones suspected to be used in the supply of class A drugs.

The 17-year-old boy was later charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public

place and driving without a licence or insurance. He was also charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The teenager appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 12 April where he was conditionally bailed. He is due to appear before Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Friday 14 April.