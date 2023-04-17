Monday, April 17, 2023
Monday, April 17, 2023

A teenage boy has been convicted of the murder of 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina in Croydon.

by uknip247
The 17-year-old was found guilty at the Central Criminal Court on Friday, 14 April. He was also found guilty of possession of a bladed article.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 26 May.

Detective Sergeant Christina Clayton, Specialist Crime, said: “The motive for the horrific attack on Zaian has never been satisfactorily explained. Zaian was unarmed and wasn’t seeking any confrontation. His life was ended in a brief but deadly outburst of violence from the defendant; Zaian was but an unsuspecting victim.

“His devastated family will continue to grieve the loss of his young life for many, many years to come. My thoughts, and that of my team, are with them today.”

Detectives launched a murder investigation after Zaian’s panicked friends flagged down police near Ashburton Park, Croydon shortly after 19 on Thursday, 30 December 2021.

Officers attended and found Zaian suffering from stab injuries. Officers immediately provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.46pm.

An investigation was launched by Specialist Crime detectives.

They found Zaian and his friends were in the area socialising when he was confronted by the defendant, who was known to him. The suspect launched a brief but deadly attack, stabbing Zaian three times before fleeing.

A post-mortem examination was held on Saturday, 1 January and gave cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

The boy, who was aged 15 at the time, was arrested on suspicion of murder late on Saturday, 1 January 2022.

He was later charged and remanded in custody.

