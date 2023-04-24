A teenage boy has sustained potentially life-changing injuries thought to have been caused by a firearm

Monday, April 24, 2023
by uknip247

Wiltshire Police have revealed that a teenage boy was shot in the early hours of Monday morning during an altercation in Swindon.

At before 12.30 a.m., armed police were summoned to the shooting in Odstock Road, Penhill, along with local cops and emergency staff.

A 17-year-old boy was discovered to have suffered possibly life-changing injuries in an attack that authorities think was carried out with a handgun.

Wiltshire Air Ambulance transported him to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford after he was stabilised at the scene until around 1.40 a.m.

“We are actively investigating this incident with all of the resources at our disposal,” Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Tucker said.

“We would appreciate hearing from anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident and may have witnessed what happened.”

“We are also requesting that anyone in the area check CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage from the 23rd and 24th of April.”

“This attack has left a young man with serious injuries, and he is currently being treated in a hospital.” Our hearts go out to his family and friends.

“At this time, no threat to the general public is believed to exist.”

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is requested to call 999 and reference log 4 of today (24/04). You can also give information anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Wiltshire Air Ambulance said in a statement, “Wiltshire Air Ambulance was called to an incident in Swindon at 00:26 on Monday, April 24, 2023.”

“We arrived in our helicopter and airlifted a patient to Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital.”

