ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 1.45pm, a white Nissan Micra car collided with a pedestrian at the zebra crossing in College Road, near the junction with St Peter’s Footpath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pedestrian, a teenage boy, was injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers are looking for witnesses and, in particular, the driver of a blue SUV that was stopped at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it should contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and quote incident number 11-0721.