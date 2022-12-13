Tuesday, December 13, 2022
A Teenage Boy Was Injured By Glass After Shots Were Fired Through A Window At A South East London Property
A teenage boy was injured by glass after shots were fired through a window at a South East London Property

by @uknip247

Police responded to two reports of two firearms discharges in south east London last night.

Officers were called at  9.52pm on Monday, 12 December to Brockley Rise SE23 reports of an altercation involving a group of males, one of whom was firing a gun into the air.

 

Police responded and conducted an area search but the suspects had left. There were no reports of any injuries.

Several shell casings were recovered.

At 11.15pm the same night, officers were called to Dursley Road SE3 to reports of a firearms discharge.

 

A teenage boy was injured by glass after shots were fired through a window.

 

He went to the hospital; his condition is not life-threatening. There were no other reported injuries.

There have been no arrests.

Police are working to establish whether the two incidents are linked.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 6627 or 7068 of 12 December.

