A teenage burglar who targeted Essex and Bedfordshire homes for high-value, prestige vehicles has been jailed for two years and eight months

Patrick Clark, 18, was arrested on 24 March after an Audi S5 he was involved in stealing in Harlow failed to stop for officers on the A414 in St Alban’s, Hertfordshire, and drove off, reaching speeds of more than 150mph. When it was stopped, face coverings, an axe, cannabis and gloves were found inside. These were soon linked to two burglaries in Harlow and Biggleswade in Bedfordshire.

Subsequent inquiries by Essex and Bedfordshire detectives quickly linked Clark to more attempted burglaries and other offences in Harlow and Epping, as well as Potton and Sandy in Bedfordshire.

Clark, of Roundfield Avenue, Harpenden, Hertfordshire, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on 7 December, having previously admitted conspiracy to burgle 13 properties in Essex and Bedfordshire, conspiracy to steal four cars, aggravated vehicle-taking and theft of alcohol.

He’d also asked for 21 other offences to be taken into consideration, involving 14 attempted burglaries in Harlow, making off without payment from two businesses in Harlow, burgling a home in Epping to take car keys and stealing a Volkswagen Polo, two thefts of vehicle index plates from vehicles in Potton, Bedfordshire, and making off without payment from a Potton business.

All the offences were committed in February and March this year.

Clark was jailed for 32 months for conspiracy to burgle 13 properties in Essex and Bedfordshire in February and March 2022.

And he was sentenced to a further 12 months in jail, to run concurrently, for conspiracy to steal four vehicles – the Audi S5, a Jaguar XF R Sport, a Mercedes GLA 200 and a Ford Focus – and another 12 months, concurrent, for aggravated vehicle taking, plus one month, concurrent, for the theft of £100 alcohol from a Co-op store in Sandy, Bedfordshire. No evidence was offered to the court against a fifth charge of dangerous driving.

Clark was also disqualified from driving for two years and seven months and he was ordered to take an extended re-test, his driving licence was endorsed for driving without insurance and he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

“We are committed to getting justice for burglary victims because we understand how having your home broken into can affect people.

“Clark is a prolific offender and caused fear and misery to many people through his acquisitive actions.

“Thanks to a fast-paced joint investigation with colleagues in Bedfordshire Police and the extensive evidence we gathered, Clark was quickly linked to a multitude of offences and, subsequently, left with no choice but to admit his many crimes at court.

“I would urge anyone who is burgled to report it to us as quickly as possible so we can make immediate inquiries and ensure that we gather as much evidence to identify the suspects and put them before the courts.”

Investigating officer PC Adam Drane, of Harlow CID

“Like many of our partner forces, tackling burglary is a key priority in Bedfordshire.

“Our dedicated burglary squad work incredibly hard to secure charges against offenders and put them before the courts.

“This particular case provided a unique opportunity to work closely with our colleagues in Essex, not only ensuring justice for Clark’s victims but also providing reassurance to our communities that these types of offences will simply not be tolerated.”

DC Kevin Howes, from Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated Operation Maze burglary team

“We know burglaries have a significant impact on the wellbeing and the safety of our victims whose homes are broken into. Indeed, it is among the most violating of crimes.

“And as part of that focus, we have a presumption of attendance to every burglary in a home and, if that is not the case, there must be a very good reason – such as it being historic and therefore not likely that a visit would have evidential value.

“The force regularly reviews where we are seeing hotspots, linked offences or repeat victims and where we see repeat suspects or have known burglary offenders wanted for other matters.”

Detective Superintendent Bonnie Moore, the Essex Police lead for burglary

She adds that there are some simple steps people can take to protect their homes and businesses from burglars.

“These include getting good quality CCTV and alarm systems, as well as securing doors and windows with high quality locks.

“We have a whole range of advice on our website at www.essex.police.uk/cp.”

Detective Superintendent Bonnie Moore