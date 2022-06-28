Officers from the Tactical Operations Unit were on patrol in the early hours of Monday, June 27, 2022, in the area of the A28 in Ashford when a red Skoda came to their attention, being driven at high speed.

Officers pursued the vehicle through narrow country lanes and on the wrong side of the road, reaching speeds of over 120mph before bringing it to a stop on the A2 at Wincheap with a stinger.

The driver, a 17-year-old Ashford girl, was detained on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

She has since been released while the investigation continues.