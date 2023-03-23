Thursday, March 23, 2023
A teenage girl has died at a Shropshire boarding school

A teenage girl has died at a Shropshire boarding school

On March 18, a year 13 student was discovered dead in her dormitory at Shropshire’s Oswestry School.

The independent boarding school, which accepts students aged 4 to 18, has not named the deceased student but has requested privacy in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The girl is thought to be between the ages of 17 and 18.

According to a school spokesman: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic news that a Year 13 student from Oswestry School died peacefully in her sleep on March 18.

“This is a very difficult time for the entire school, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family in particular.

“Our top priority is to help our students, faculty, and staff, as well as her family. During this difficult time, we respectfully request privacy and compassion for the family and the school community.”

Her death has yet to be determined.

School officials are offering assistance to staff, students, and the girl’s family.

