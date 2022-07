According to Gwent Police, a beige Skoda Octavio crashed on Brook Row in Fochriw, Caerphilly county, at around 5.05 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters and ambulances responded, but the 17-year-old girl from Mountain Ash died at the scene.

A 21-year-old Rhymney man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while intoxicated.

Brook Row is currently closed to traffic, with detours in place.