A teenage girl who tragically died after being struck by a bus in Birmingham has been named as Sophie Jain Fletcher as her family pay tribute to their “precious daughter”



Sophie was hit by a bus on Sheaf Lane in Sheldon around 3 p.m. on March 18.

Paramedics responded, but the 15-year-old died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The bus driver is assisting the police with their investigations.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that on Saturday 18th March 2023, our precious daughter Sophie Jain Fletcher was taken from us,” Sophie’s family said in a statement.

She was a lovely young lady with a wonderful personality and presence. “

She will be sorely missed by her family and friends, both inside and outside of school. “Mommy will always hold your hand, and you will always be daddy’s little princess,” she said.

Fly high, our lovely Sophie Soph. We will always love you, Mommy and Daddy xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.”

Specialist officers are still assisting Sophie’s family during this difficult time.

Police are still asking witnesses who have not yet spoken to us to come forward. Please contact us if you witnessed what happened or have dash cam footage.

You can contact the team directly at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk, quoting log 2467 of March 18.

