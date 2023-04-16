A teenage volunteer who dedicates his time to helping out veterans, elderly people, and hoarders every single week by helping them clean and offering them support has been recognised with an award

Joel Bailey spends his Thursdays every week volunteering at Jigsaw, a mental health charity aimed at helping people with hoarding issues and other mental health problems.

The selfless teen who is studying health and social care at college has spent the last two years volunteering for care homes and a mental health charity to help people suffering with their mental health by lending an ear to listen and offering support to help them in their homes.

At just 18-years-old Joel has built up a shining reputation within the community, and friendships with a lot of the people who attend a weekly group in Mansfield.

He has now been selected as the winner of the Bringing People Together Award 2023.

The award forms part of the Live Our Best Life Awards, which were launched by Nottinghamshire Police in 2021 to shine a light on inspirational young people and their amazing achievements throughout the county.

“Volunteering isn’t a job for me, it doesn’t feel like something I have to do, I just really enjoy it and it’s more of a passion,” Joel said.

“The first year I was volunteering as a care worker in Mansfield and I thought I really enjoy this, I’m really enjoying helping people, and it got me into it.

“Then the second year I joined Jigsaw and met Alison and loved it even more.

“I’ve organised a food bank at college where I raised quite a lot of food and it’s all just continued from there.

“When I’m volunteering with Jigsaw and the support group on Thursday, people will come in for a drink or a coffee and conversation and sometimes we’ll go out to service users’ houses and we’ll help them to move stuff around, clean things they don’t need and make it a better and safer place to live.

“I will use my time even when I’ve got days off to come in and help out where I can.

“When I’m helping people it’s not about going just to go and say I’ve been.

“When we’re working with these people you have a start and an end – you go into somebody’s house, clean it, and you can see the final result in the end because you can walk through.

“You’re also giving them a chance to speak about their feelings because nowadays in today’s society especially with the older generation people don’t want to talk about their feelings and it’s good to try and prompt them to speak.

“I feel happy that they’ve spoken to me and if I can help I always will.

“When I go to placement on a Thursday it does also help me mentally.

“I love working at Jigsaw and volunteering because it doesn’t feel like a job and when I’m here it brings a lot of positivity to me because when I can see the difference that we all make in people’s lives it brings you a lot of happiness.

“To see someone has changed in a positive way and to see the hard work you’ve put in really does make a difference.”

The college student is hoping to go into the army after he finishes his course and is well on his way after passing his fitness test.

But helping people comes naturally to Joel and working with elderly people, veterans and those who attend the sessions is what makes him an asset to the team and his manager.

Head of Jigsaw, Alison Waring, explained how the mental health charity specialises in helping those with a hoarding addiction and how with Joel’s help they are really making inroads within the community and building up lasting relationships.

Alison said: “I’ve had many students over the years, but Joel is a natural.

“He’s the best student I’ve ever had, he sets out at 6am to come to a session and even comes in school holidays and goes above and beyond.

“He’s so natural with people with mental health conditions and is so caring and non-judgemental – I can’t say enough good things about him.

“I think it’s important to give people a chance in the world of mental health and working in the community to experience what people are like and how they can make a

positive contribution to their lives.

“A lot of my clients are older, and they love working with younger people.

“It’s also a skill swap as well because they sometimes help them with their mobile phones and the young people can find out about gardening skills and play chess, it’s just a lovely swap really.

“Joel comes to our mental health support group every Thursday and has chats with the clients, and they all love him.

“Sometimes he helps in the tea bar and with the activities and then in an afternoon we go up to our allotments so he’s helping them there.

“He also spends time in people’s houses and helps them with hoarding and their gardens – there’s nothing he won’t tackle, he’s just amazing.

“He really deserves this award and the recognition, this is just the future for him, he’s brilliant.”

Youth Outreach worker Romel Davis, founder of the Live Our Best Life Awards said: “There are not many people like Joel at his age who are giving up their school holidays and time to help others.

“He is an inspiration to everyone not only his age but older too.

“I’ve seen him interacting with the adults who have attended the sessions and how much they appreciate him and how proud they are of him for winning this award.

“The work he does and his dedication to helping people in the community is amazing. He is a role model to everyone, and he is incredibly deserving of this award and all of the recognition he receives.

“We need more people like Joel in the world and I hope he knows how proud everyone is of him and how many lives he has helped change for the better.”