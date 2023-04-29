A teenager found with stab wounds has been rushed to hospital this evening

Police were called at 7.44pm on Saturday, 29 April to reports of a stabbing in Montrose Crescent, Wembley.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds. Police say they await an update on his condition.

There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7062/29Apr. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.