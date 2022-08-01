The charge follow and an assault on a bus in Dartford, a teenager from Scotland has been charged with racially aggravated offences.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, boarded a bus in West Hill, Dartford, on 2 January 2022, and was approached by the suspect, who was with a group of friends.

The victim was allegedly punched on the arm and subjected to racially motivated abuse during the incident.

On May 27, officers conducted an investigation and arrested a 15-year-old teenage girl in Edinburgh.

She was later charged with common assault and racially aggravated assault via post and is scheduled to appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on August 22.