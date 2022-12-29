A teenager has appeared in court accused of stealing three cars within a 24-hour period

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court charged with three thefts of a motor vehicle and two burglaries.

Two cars were stolen from a driveway in Rivergreen, Clifton, at some point between 3.30am and 6am on 14 September 2022, after the keys were taken from inside the property.

One of the vehicles was found abandoned near Gotham, Rushcliffe, two days later while the other car was driven to Bradford, West Yorkshire.

A third car was then stolen at some point between midnight and 2.50am on 15 September 2022 from a home in Chat Hill Road, Bradford.

The owner of the vehicle discovered it had been taken when he awoke to hear noises downstairs and found his car keys had been taken and the vehicle was missing from the driveway.

The car was discovered abandoned in the Clifton area of Nottingham on 21 September 2022.

Detective Sergeant Rob Palethorpe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary and theft are extremely upsetting crimes for the victims targeted.

“The force treats these sort of crimes very seriously, with teams dedicated to preventing and investigating them and putting suspects before the courts at the earliest opportunity.

“I am pleased we have now charged a youth in connection with these incidents.”

The 17-year-old made no plea when he appeared before magistrates on 23 December 2022 and was bailed until 18 January 2023.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of stealing three motor vehicles and has been bailed while investigations continue.