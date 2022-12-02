A teenager has appeared in court after police shut down a suspected County Lines operation

Teams from across Nottinghamshire Police worked together on an operation to disrupt suspected drug dealing in the Arnold and Bestwood areas.

Officers carried out searches at properties in Gedling and Mapperley as part of a series of coordinated raids.

They found suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and mobile phones which are believed to have been involved in criminal activity.

Officers arrested three people on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

An 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were released on bail while investigations continue.

Nineteen-year-old Leo Roberts-Barton, of Stanhope Road, Gedling, was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday 25 November 2022.

County Lines is a term used to describe urban gangs supplying drugs to other parts of the UK using dedicated mobile phone lines.

The gangs are likely to exploit children or vulnerable adults to move and store drugs – and they will often use violence and coercion to force people to deal their drugs.

Detective Inspector Nikki Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great joined-up team effort across the force with an excellent outcome.

“I’d like to thank the officers in the County Lines team who have worked tirelessly to bring the case to this stage and also the other policing teams who helped us to carry out these raids.

“The exploitation of minors on County Lines and of those at risk of child criminal exploitation is of huge concern and we will take all steps necessary to safeguard those who are forced or coerced to work in this criminality.”