A Teenager Has Appeared In Court Charged With A Series Of Drug Offences After Police Carried Out A Raid On A Home.

Officers from the force’s County Lines team executed the warrant at a property in Sneinton, Nottingham, on Monday (27 February 2023).

They found quantities of cannabis, drug equipment and multiple mobile phones.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (1 March 2023) charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This operation was a great team effort with an excellent outcome and I am pleased we have placed a suspect before the courts charged with very serious offences.

“The force takes any reports about drug dealing extremely seriously because of the impact it continues to have on the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to support victims and bring offenders to justice.”