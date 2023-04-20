A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich

Thursday, April 20, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023

by uknip247

Kelvin Ward, aged 50, was found with serious injuries at around 8.15pm on Chester Road on Tuesday 19th April 2023. It is believed that the car he was travelling in was rammed by another vehicle at the junction of Windward Way. He was attacked by a number of people who fled the scene.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested this morning on suspicion of murder and will be questioned by detectives today.

Kelvin’s family have released this statement: “We would like to thank everyone for their loving messages and support at this very sad time. Kelvin was a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many. He was very well loved, vibrant, full of life and will be greatly missed.”

Detectives investigating Kelvin’s death are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward, if they haven’t already done so.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sanders, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Kelvin’s family at this deeply distressing time.

“It’s important that we understand what happened and that we get answers for Kelvin’s family.

“I’m really keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and anyone who has any dashcam footage, to get in touch. It could be vital to our investigation.”

Contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 4840 of 18 April.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

