A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences, during a proactive operation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command

Officers from the Met attended an address in Walsall, West Midlands, on the morning of Tuesday, 22 November.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the address on suspicion of dissemination of terrorist publications (contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006).

Officers also searched the address under a warrant.

The man was taken into custody, and he has since been bailed to a date in mid-February 2023.

The investigation relates to Islamist terrorism.

Enquiries continue.

+ Extreme online content can be reported online and anonymously via https://www.gov.uk/report-terrorism

It can also be reported via the iREPORTit app.

Visit www.actearly.uk to find out how you can seek help and support for anyone who you suspect may be being radicalised.

Communities defeat terrorism, and information from the public is vital to counter terrorism investigations. If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious and think someone may be engaging in terrorist activity, trust your instincts and act by reporting it in confidence at gov.uk/ACT or the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, dial 999.

