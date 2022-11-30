Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Wednesday, November 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Teenager Has Been Arrested Over The Murder Of Kyle Hackland In Withington
Home BREAKING A teenager has been arrested over the murder of Kyle Hackland in Withington

A teenager has been arrested over the murder of Kyle Hackland in Withington

by @uknip247
At around 11pm on Monday  night a 16-year-old male attended Cheadle Heath Police Station. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.
Three teenagers, between the ages of 16-18, arrested on suspicion of murder last week following the death of a 17-year-old on Tuesday 22 November 2022 have been bailed pending further enquiries.
GMP’s Major Incident Team have been and will continue to conduct an extensive and thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances into this incident.
Anyone with information that may still help should contact police on 0161 856 1995 quoting 1125 of 22/11/2022 or via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22A60-PO1
Greater Manchester Police can also be contacted via the LiveChat function on facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fgmp.police.uk%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR154oQWjlfb7lCnGdKG4LuCPPE88GlCiMMatJzf6VE4hlTb4VZr1dHsgyk&h=AT0wJh1ABTNPe1GyD24bJDIVmuKQfzHPJsbWFA5UFNwFaotDmt3nQTT7iJoIljGP54QM_OWtkiLi9mKZ9HqTjQQ7etA0xWcipaFO0-WUuaq5pQDD6dle55kkNUp3n98CvBxMSMVxUEOoRrcAFLuBdxU&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT3aIgODPjhSuebCFZqARlKNp4bNMqbSFPIHEhQ4yvMJFKcTbRV7aT_fS6UoquiLZtcw9XoTBx4zSfcH1M39BQNueX7eaCuCBT3Bw_DbD8OwbVWzclPWNuMJPRFmG23dH8OI2b2x0La5O43dM3AvEGpTmTZhurauULTQPROqqFssLtOW4-7V5kb0NchyfnNqCXYo0rUE3v_Q" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">gmp.police.uk or 101.
Information about crime can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

Have you seen missing Preston?

A serving British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been dismissed without notice,...

A stalker has pleaded guilty after Met detectives used analytical software to...

A 36-year-old man has appeared before a special sitting of Longford District...

A man has died following a head on collision in Fife on...

A man has been found guilty of stabbing a railway worker and...

Best Online Brokers For Bitcoin Trading

Ethereum – The Potential way to create decentralized apps

Beginning today, Apple Music subscribers can learn their top songs, artists, albums,...

Up to 100,000 nursing staff will take part in their first and...

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses after two people were assaulted

Breaking: Police make arrests after the two tenneagers are murder one mile...