A teenager has been arrested over the murder of Kyle Hackland in Withington

GMP’s Major Incident Team have been and will continue to conduct an extensive and thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances into this incident.
Anyone with information that may still help should contact police on 0161 856 1995 quoting 1125 of 22/11/2022 or via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22A60-PO1
Greater Manchester Police can also be contacted via the LiveChat function on gmp.police.uk or 101.
Information about crime can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.