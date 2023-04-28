A teenager has been charged after a van reportedly smashed into a traffic light and fence and collided with three parked cars

It was reported the van hit the traffic light in Daleside Road, Sneinton, and was driven off.

Further reports were received the van had collided with a BMW, Nissan and Vauxhall in Bourne Street, Netherfield.

It was later discovered the vehicle had come to a stop in Colwick Road and a man had fled the scene on foot.

Police searched the area and detained a suspect a short distance away, near to the junction of Port Arthur Road and Sneinton Boulevard, during the early hours of Thursday (27 April 2023).

Cenzy Wray, aged 19, of Grantham Road, Radcliffe-On-Trent, has been charged with drink driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was subsequently released in bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 12 May 2023.

Sergeant Ash Small, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Every person who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle under the influence of drink is a hazard on our roads and a danger to themselves and others.

“Thankfully no injuries were reported in this instance, but we will not tolerate this sort of criminality in our communities, and we will always take firm action against individuals who choose to flout the law in this manner.”