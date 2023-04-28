Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A teenager has been charged after a van reportedly smashed into a traffic light and fence and collided with three parked cars

A teenager has been charged after a van reportedly smashed into a traffic light and fence and collided with three parked cars

by uknip247
A Teenager Has Been Charged After A Van Reportedly Smashed Into A Traffic Light And Fence And Collided With Three Parked Cars

It was reported the van hit the traffic light in Daleside Road, Sneinton, and was driven off.

Further reports were received the van had collided with a BMW, Nissan and Vauxhall in Bourne Street, Netherfield.

It was later discovered the vehicle had come to a stop in Colwick Road and a man had fled the scene on foot.

Police searched the area and detained a suspect a short distance away, near to the junction of Port Arthur Road and Sneinton Boulevard, during the early hours of Thursday (27 April 2023).

Cenzy Wray, aged 19, of Grantham Road, Radcliffe-On-Trent, has been charged with drink driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was subsequently released in bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 12 May 2023.

Sergeant Ash Small, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Every person who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle under the influence of drink is a hazard on our roads and a danger to themselves and others.

“Thankfully no injuries were reported in this instance, but we will not tolerate this sort of criminality in our communities, and we will always take firm action against individuals who choose to flout the law in this manner.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Man attacked on Heath Lane in Dartford

A teenager was rushed to hospital in East London after being stabbed in a street altercation.

Victims of stalking are being urged to contact the police at the earliest opportunity

Have you seen missing 14-year-old Riley Mcintosh?

Illegal waste operator ordered to pay £6,035

‘Life stories’ of British nuclear test veterans to be preserved through a new study

An outbreak of the MRSA “superbug” has been identified at Queens Hospital in Romford

Great Ormond Street Hospital has declared a “business continuity incident” ahead of Sunday and Monday’s planned nursing strikes

Anglian Water fined £2.65m after sewage discharged into North Sea

A fire has destroyed the roof of a building at a Hampshire private school

Officers investigating an assault on a Southampton bus are now appealing to the public for information

Seven people recognised by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of West Glamorgan

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.