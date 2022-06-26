A 16-year-old male arrested on Wednesday, 22 June, has been charged with sexual assaulting a woman in Chatsworth Road, E5, on 10 June and raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Hackney Marshes on 11 June.

He is scheduled to appear in Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 28th.

“Officers remain committed to tackling violence against women and seeking justice for those who have come forward and made a report,” said Detective Superintendent Mike Hamer of the Met’s Central East Basic Command Unit. Police continue to patrol the area and interact with the community to offer support and reassurance. We are still appealing for the public’s assistance, and we would like to ask anyone with information that could help our investigation, or any victims who have not yet come forward, to contact police as soon as possible.