A teenager has been charged following a serious assault

Officers were called to Bridgford Road at 11.20pm on 30 December 2022 after a man was stabbed in the shoulder shortly after getting off a bus.

The victim was treated in hospital and later discharged.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place following the incident.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday 2 January 2023 and was remanded in custody.

A 50-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the same incident has been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent assault that could’ve quite easily resulted in the victim suffering much more serious injuries.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to carry a knife on the streets and we will always respond robustly to every report we receive of this nature, so that we can ensure our communities are kept safe for everyone.”