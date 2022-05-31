A teenager has been charged following the murder of 17-year-old Kyle Wright in #Camberley

Kyle Wright, 17, was murdered in Camberley on Friday night, and a teenager has been charged (27 May).

The teen, also 17, from Camberley, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, possession of a bladed article, and possession of an offensive weapon. He’s due in #Guildford Magistrates’ Court later today.

Officers were called to Greenhill Road near Copped Hall Drive around 10.50 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

Sadly, despite paramedics’ best efforts, Kyle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation, which was launched quickly by Surrey and Sussex’s Major Crime Team, is still ongoing.

Kyle’s family is still being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time