A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man in Hanwell

Police were called shortly after 12.50am on Sunday, 19 March, to reports that a man had been assaulted on Boston Road near to the junction with Uxbridge Road, W7.

Officers and medics from the London Ambulance Service attended and a 62-year-old man was taken to hospital. Sadly, he died at hospital later that day. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Although officers await formal identification, they are satisfied that the deceased is Jerald Netto from Southall. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A murder investigation has been launched, led by DCI Brian Howie of Specialist Crime.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested a short time after the incident. He was charged with murder and will appear in custody at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on 20 March.

Two other males were arrested in connection with the incident. A man, aged in his 20s, has been bailed pending further enquiries. A 16 year-old boy was released without further action.

Nobody else is currently sought in connection with the incident.

Any witnesses yet to speak with police or anyone with any information are asked to call police on 101 and give reference 327/19Mar. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

