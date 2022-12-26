A teenager has been charged with the murder of a young woman who died on Friday after a disturbance at a property in Kirkby, Liverpool

Courtney Boorne, 20, was discovered critically injured in a house in Quarry Green, Northwood, around 4.40 p.m. on December 23. She was taken to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead despite the efforts of emergency personnel.

Liam Cain, 19, of Skipton Road, Liverpool, is accused of her murder. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, December 28.

“While we have already made an arrest, our investigations in the area continue, and we would appeal to anyone with any information on this tragic incident to please come forward and speak with our officers,” Eve News Detective Inspector Laura Lamping said.

“If you were on Quarry Green at around 4.40pm on Friday afternoon and witnessed or heard anything suspicious, then please get in touch. Any information you have could be critical to our investigations.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or dial 101 and enter the reference 22000945511.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or fill out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.